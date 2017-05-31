BRIEF-Intact Financial announces $425 mln medium term note offering

May 31 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp
* Intact financial corporation announces $425 million medium term note offering
* Intact financial corp- intends to issue $425 million principal amount of series 7 unsecured medium term notes
* Intact financial corp - notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.85% until maturity on june 7, 2027
* Intact financial- net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund purchase price for acquisition of all shares of onebeacon insurance group