BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
March 10 Intec Pharma Ltd
* Intec pharma announces $10 million private placement
* Intec pharma- entered agreements with several investors for private placement of 2.3 million ordinary shares of company, at a price of $4.40 per share
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.