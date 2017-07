July 19 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd

* Intec Pharma Ltd says granted patent in Hong Kong for Accordion pill

* Intec Pharma Ltd says patent for its Accordion pill containing certain drugs, including combination of carbidopa and levodopa

* Intec Pharma Ltd - Patent for its Accordion pill is currently scheduled to remain in force until April 2029 Source text: (bit.ly/2uaBfay) Further company coverage: