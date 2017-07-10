July 10 Intec Pharma Ltd:

* Intec Pharma Ltd - Intec Pharma appoints U.S. Life sciences executive and vice chairman Jeffrey Meckler as chief executive officer‍​

* Intec Pharma Ltd - meckler was named vice chairman of Intec Pharma board of directors in April 2017 and will continue in that role

* Intec Pharma Ltd says Giora Carni to continue to serve on the company's board