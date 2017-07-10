BRIEF-VoltServer Inc says raised $5.0 million in equity financing
* VoltServer Inc says it has sold $5.0 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 10 Intec Pharma Ltd:
* Intec Pharma Ltd - Intec Pharma appoints U.S. Life sciences executive and vice chairman Jeffrey Meckler as chief executive officer
* Intec Pharma Ltd - meckler was named vice chairman of Intec Pharma board of directors in April 2017 and will continue in that role
* Intec Pharma Ltd says Giora Carni to continue to serve on the company's board Source text: (bit.ly/2sHiAQH) Further company coverage:
July 10 Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.