CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
July 10 Intec Pharma Ltd:
* Intec Pharma Ltd - Intec Pharma appoints U.S. Life sciences executive and vice chairman Jeffrey Meckler as chief executive officer
* Intec Pharma Ltd - meckler was named vice chairman of Intec Pharma board of directors in April 2017 and will continue in that role
* Intec Pharma Ltd says Giora Carni to continue to serve on the company's board Source text: (bit.ly/2sHiAQH) Further company coverage:
* Matthew B. Brady joins Westell Technologies as president and CEO