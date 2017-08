BRIEF-Integra LifeSciences Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.94

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $255.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: