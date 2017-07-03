BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical to invest up to 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest up to 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment unit in HK
July 3 Integral Diagnostics Ltd:
* Announces that chief financial officer, Craig Bremner has tendered his resignation
* Anne Lockwood has agreed to assume chief financial officer role in an interim capacity, from 1 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Okayama-based unit took out a loan of 12 million yen from Anon Shinkin Bank, on June 29, with interest rate of 3 percent and maturity date on June 15, 2024