FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Integrity Gaming announces installation of first Gamblit game
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 9:21 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Integrity Gaming announces installation of first Gamblit game

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Integrity Gaming announces installation of first gamblit gaming games and signing of new gaming contract

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - unit deployed its first Gamblit Gaming Machines at downstream Casino resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Gamblit Gaming LLC

* Poydras Gaming Finance - Integrity has an exclusive agreement with Gamblit to distribute its products in tribal jurisdictions in Oklahoma and Texas

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - Poydras also announced that integrity has entered an agreement with Choctaw nation of Oklahoma to place gaming consoles

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - Consoles are expected to be in place and generate revenue in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.