BRIEF-Genesem lowers conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22
June 23 Intekplus Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WKKgp3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25