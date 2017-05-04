BRIEF-Union Semiconductor Equipment signs contract worth 3.11 bln won
* Says it signed a 3.11 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor equipments
May 4Intekplus Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 2.04 billion won contract with Heptagon Micro Optics Pte Ltd, to provide inspection equipments
Source text in Korean:
* Says it signed a 16.33 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipments in China
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments