BRIEF-Intel says issued $700 mln aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2020

May 11 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Intel Corp says on May 11, 2017, issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2020

* Intel Corp says on MAY 11, 2017, issued $800 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2022

* Intel -on May 11, issued $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.850% senior notes due 2020, $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior notes due 2022

* Intel says issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% senior notes due 2024, $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.150% senior notes due 2027

* Intel Corp says issued $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.100% senior notes due 2047