BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp says responds to shorting campaign
* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year
July 5 IntelGenx Technologies Corp:
* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing
* Says debentures will bear interest at an annual rate of 8%, payable semi-annually on last day of June and Dec. each year, commencing on Dec. 31
* Says offering is expected to close on or about July 12
* Says agreement relating to offering of minimum CDN$5 million and maximum CDN$10 million of 8% convertible unsecured debentures due June 30, 2020
* Reed's says on June 28, board expanded board to 6 seats and appointed Val Stalowir to serve as a director, filling newly created vacancy - SEC Filing