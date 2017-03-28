FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies says Eli Lilly granted Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx Technologies- Eli Lilly granted Intelgenx' Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp - any exclusivity associated with tadalafil compound patent expiring is not affected by this agreement - SEC filing

* Intelgenx Technologies- exclusive license allows co to commercialize tadalafil ed versafilm product in U.S. prior to expiration of '166 dosing patent Source: (bit.ly/2nvYskj) Further company coverage:

