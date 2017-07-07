BRIEF-Yintech to form joint venture with Sina
* Yintech to form joint venture with Sina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Intellect Design Arena Ltd:
* Says approved rights issue worth up to 1.99 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2txmmxc Further company coverage:
* Yintech to form joint venture with Sina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANJUL, July 7 Chinese and French companies are bidding to help Gambia build up its Atlantic port Banjul to be what industry sources say could be a rival to neighbouring Senegal's Dakar.