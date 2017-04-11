FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Intellia therapeutics announces European Patent Office's decision
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Intellia therapeutics announces European Patent Office's decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia Therapeutics announces European Patent Office's decision to grant crispr/cas9 genome editing technology patent

* Intellia Therapeutics - patent covers compositions of crispr single guide RNA technology for use in non-cellular, cellular settings, including eukaryotic cells

* Intellia Therapeutics - EPO's decision to grant patent follows its March 24, notice of intent to issue patent, which was not challenged by any third party

* Intellia Therapeutics - European patent will cover, approximately forty European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.