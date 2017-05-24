FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical

* Intellipharmaceutics - par pharmaceutical has launched 10 and 20 mg strengths of its generic focalin xr capsules in u.s

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc says expects remaining 5 and 40 mg strengths to be launched in near future

* Intellipharmaceutics -under a licensing and commercialization , co receives quarterly profit-share payments on par's u.s. Sales of generic focalin xr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

