BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing
June 30 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :
* Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of September 25, 2017
* Nuvectra Corp - effective July 1, 2017, unit entered into a business property lease agreement with BMT Ann Arbor, Llc