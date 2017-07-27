FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:28 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics provides update on FDA advisory committees meeting for Rexista™ (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse-deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics - Committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - Intends to conduct category 3 abuse potential studies for Rexista(tm)

* Can be no assurance that we will not be required to conduct further studies for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International - FDA set a prescription drug user fee act goal date of Sept 25 for completion of its review of Rexista NDA candidate

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA advisory committee voted 22 to 1 in finding co's nda for Rexista should not be approved at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.