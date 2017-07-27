BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

July 26 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics provides update on FDA advisory committees meeting for Rexista™ (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse-deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics - Committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - Intends to conduct category 3 abuse potential studies for Rexista(tm)

* Can be no assurance that we will not be required to conduct further studies for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International - FDA set a prescription drug user fee act goal date of Sept 25 for completion of its review of Rexista NDA candidate

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA advisory committee voted 22 to 1 in finding co's nda for Rexista should not be approved at this time