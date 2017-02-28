Feb 28 Intelsat SA
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat and Oneweb announce conditional
combination agreement
* Intelsat SA - debt exchange offers, announced , together
with proceeds of Softbank investment are intended to reduce
Intelsat's debt by about $3.6 billion
* Intelsat SA - Softbank Group Corp. to capitalize Intelsat
with $1.7 billion investment in new equity to effect Intelsat
debt reduction
* Intelsat Sa - Intelsat's ceo, Stephen Spengler, will be
CEO of combined company
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat and Oneweb will merge in a
share-for-share transaction
* Intelsat SA - Softbank will acquire a number of common
shares of combined company, resulting in an approximate 39.9%
voting stake
* Intelsat SA - any common shares purchased by Softbank will
be for $5.00 per share in cash.
* Intelsat SA - in business combination, Oneweb shareholders
will receive intelsat common shares in exchange for their Oneweb
shares
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat shareholders will retain Intelsat
common shares they currently hold
* Intelsat SA - Softbank will acquire an additional number
of non-voting preferred shares of combined co for cash
consideration of about $1.7 billion
* Intelsat SA - combined company will remain domiciled in
Luxembourg, and continue to be listed on New York Stock Exchange
* Intelsat SA - combination agreement has been approved by
boards of directors of Intelsat and Oneweb
* Intelsat SA - in aggregate, intelsat will issue to
Softbank and to Oneweb shareholders common shares and preferred
shares equal in aggregate to about 800 million shares
* Intelsat SA - Oneweb's founder and executive chairman,
Greg Wyler, will be executive chairman of combined company's
board of directors
* Intelsat SA - requisite Oneweb and Intelsat shareholders
have already committed to vote in favor of merger and related
transactions
* Intelsat SA - Guggenheim Securities, Llc and Goldman,
Sachs & Co. Acted as financial advisors to Intelsat
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: