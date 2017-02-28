Feb 28 Intelsat

* Intelsat announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Intelsat SA qtrly earnings per share $5.56

* Q4 revenue $550.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $543.2 million

* Intelsat - Softbank Group to capitalize Intelsat with $1.7 billion investment in new equity to effect Intelsat debt reduction through exchange offers

* Intelsat SA - announced conditional combination agreement with Oneweb in a share-for-share transaction

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.18 billion to $2.225 billion

* Intelsat SA says backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $8.7 billion

* Intelsat SA sees adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 to be in range of $1.655 billion to $1.700 billion

* Intelsat SA - anticipate that assuming completion of merger with Oneweb there will be capital expenditure reductions