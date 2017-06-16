Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Intelsat SA:
* Intelsat-While launch program remains on track, progress on commercialization of epicng services pacing slower than necessary to meet expectations for 2017
* Intelsat SA - pricing trends remain generally stable and within expectations for 2017 for both new business and renewals
* Intelsat SA - expect revenue to range from $2,150 million to $2,180 million for 2017
* Intelsat SA - adjusted EBITDA guidance performance is expected to range from $1,640 million to $1,670 million for 2017
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $500 million - $550 million - SEC filing
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2018 capital expenditures $400 million - $475 million
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2019 capital expenditures $400 million - $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2swyboZ) Further company coverage:
