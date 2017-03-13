FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Inter Parfums qtrly EPS $0.13
March 13, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Inter Parfums qtrly EPS $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc

* Inter Parfums, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $134.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $131.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.24

* Sees fy 2017 sales $550 million to $560 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $560.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

