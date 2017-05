April 27 Inter Parfums Inc:

* Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 28.3 pct increase in 2017 first quarter sales

* Q1 sales $143.1 million versus $111.5 million

* Inter Parfums - "remain cautious and affirm our 2017 guidance"

* Fy2017 revenue view $562.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S