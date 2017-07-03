July 3 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and
other financial information for June 2017, includes REG.-NMS
execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 683 thousand Daily Average
Revenue Trades (DARTS) in June , 6% higher than prior year and
1% higher than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Ending client equity of
$104.8 billion for June , 42% higher than prior year and 2%
higher than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 428 thousand client
accounts in June , 20% higher than prior year and 2% higher than
prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group - Ending client margin loan
balances of $22.7 billion for June 2017, 51% higher than prior
year and 1% higher than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc- June ending client credit
balances of $45.6 billion, 18% higher than prior year and 3%
higher than prior month
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: