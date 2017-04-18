FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Q1 adjusted earnings $0.34/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Q1 adjusted earnings $0.34/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 1Q2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $374 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interactive Brokers Group - expects to phase out options market making activities over coming months

* Interactive Brokers Group - estimates will incur about $25 million in one-time restructuring costs related to phasing out options market making activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.