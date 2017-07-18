FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers' Q2 revenue $387 million
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
July 18, 2017 / 8:15 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers' Q2 revenue $387 million

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $387 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Qtrly total darts increased 3% from year-ago quarter to 669 thousand.

* Qtrly customer accounts increased 20% from year-ago quarter to 428 thousand.

* Interactive Brokers Group - results for quarter include a $66 million gain on currency diversification strategy, compared to $2 million loss in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

