BRIEF-Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology notes increase in price and trading volume of shares

April 10 (Reuters) - Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
* Noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 10 april 2017
* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such price and trading volume movements
* Group is expected to record a decrease in qtrly loss attributable to shareholders
* Expected results due decrease in unrealised losses on change in fair value of group's financial assets
Source text (bit.ly/2oYH863)
