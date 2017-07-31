FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intercept announces positive results from the phase 2 AESOP trial for treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis
July 31, 2017

BRIEF-Intercept announces positive results from the phase 2 AESOP trial for treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept announces positive results from the phase 2 AESOP trial evaluating OCA for the treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍OCA met primary endpoint of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) reduction at 24 weeks​

* Intercept Pharma - Patients who initiated OCA 5mg with option to titrate to 10mg got statistically significant reduction in alkaline phosphatase versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

