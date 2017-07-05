BRIEF-Norwegian Air launches more Europe-U.S. flights
* Launches flights from London to Chicago and Austin, and from Paris to Boston and Oakland
July 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange acquires remaining stake in ICE Endex from N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
* ICE Endex is now a fully owned subsidiary of ICE, following acquisition of remaining 20% stake of Ice Endex shares
* Says transaction terms were not disclosed and are immaterial to financial results.
* ICE & Gasunie have signed MOU which sets out basis for cooperation in relation to operation of Dutch gas & power markets after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 5 Stock markets rode out the latest rise in tensions around North Korea on Wednesday, main markets in both Europe and Asia inching higher as attention moved to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.