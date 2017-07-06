BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported june 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics
* Intercontinental Exchange -ICE ADV up 29 percent year-over-year, driven by financials adv up 39 percent year-over-year and energy ADV up 27 percent year-over-year
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - total futures & options contract adv for June was 7.1 million contracts versus 5.5 million contracts in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.