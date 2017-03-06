FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- Will review CAT's judgment and consider our options, including possibility of a further appeal to court of appeal

* Says "disappointed by CAT'S ruling on other aspects of our appeal"

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- In interim, Trayport will continue to be operated separately as it is today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

