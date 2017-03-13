FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal tribunal's trayport ruling

* Intercontinental exchange inc - "we note that cma has today published its administrative timetable for remittal"

* Intercontinental exchange inc - in interim, trayport will continue to be operated separately

* Intercontinental exchange inc says look forward to engaging with the competition and markets authority (cma) on remitted issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

