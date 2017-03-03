FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes

* ice's February average daily volume (ADV) for futures was 5.8 million contracts, a decrease of 5% compared to Feb 2016

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb commodities ADV increased 2% over prior February

* Feb financials ADV declined 13% y/y primarily due to lower volatility in equity and interest rate markets

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb NYSE cash equities ADV declined 29% y/y on lower U.S. equity market volatility relative to February 2016 Source text for Eikon: (nBw8KTFxDa) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.