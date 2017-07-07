FOREX-Dollar firms after strong U.S. jobs report, backs Fed hike view
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Updates prices, adds comment)
July 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ice/trayport agreement
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in interim, trayport will continue to be operated separately and independently as it has been throughout process
* Intercontinental Exchange - disappointed by cma's decision that agreement for additional connectivity between ice and trayport should be terminated
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says will now complete cma process, terminate agreement as instructed and move forward with divestment of trayport
* Notes decision of competition and markets authority (cma) with respect to ice's agreement with trayport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Updates prices, adds comment)
(Corrects 8th paragraph to say 10-year Bund yields hit 18-month high, instead of six-month high) * U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs in June * Yields initially fall before most turn higher on day * 10-year yield hits more than 8-week high * 2-,3- yr yields stable to lower on U.S. wage, unemployment data By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 7 Most U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with longer-dated yields briefly hitting multi-week highs, after mixed