May 24 (Reuters) - INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:

* SAYS THE MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS PANAGIOTIS ARISTIDES CHALIKIAS PROVIDED 375.000 COMPANY'S SHARES WORTH EUR 2.2 MILLION TO AJOLICO TRADING LTD

* SAYS DIRECT PARTICIPATION AND VOTING RIGHTS AMOUNTED TO 75 PERCENT, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 7,875,000 OF A TOTAL 10,500,000 SHARES Source text: bit.ly/2qPpncE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)