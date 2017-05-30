BRIEF-‍Intercontinental Potash files lawsuit

May 30 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp:

* ‍intercontinental Potash says filed lawsuit in court against Intercontinental Potash, Pangaea Two Acquisition Holdings, Pangaea Two Acquisition Holdings Xib

* Intercontinental Potash-co requested court set aside "capital contribution call" of $800,000, alleging "capital contribution call" not properly authorized

* ‍Intercontinental Potash says alleges "capital contribution call" was "improperly" passed by some directors of Intercontinental Potash including Peter Yu, Paul Hong ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: