FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Interdigital enters into settlement agreement and release of claims with Microsoft Corp
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Interdigital enters into settlement agreement and release of claims with Microsoft Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Interdigital Inc:

* Says on May 9, co entered into settlement agreement and release of claims with Microsoft Corp

* Says pursuant to settlement agreement parties have agreed to terms for resolving all of their existing disputes

* Interdigital - parties also entered into framework for future discussions for patent license agreement and regarding technology collaboration in key areas

* Interdigital - pursuant to settlement, in exchange for cash and other commitments from Microsoft, interdigital has agreed to limited release on past sales of certain Microsoft products

* Says the certain Microsoft products include Nokia terminal units sold during a limited period of time

* Interdigital says Microsoft,co agreed to terms for dismissal by them, Nokia of outstanding litigation,other proceedings among them,affiliates Source text: (bit.ly/2q5S2Kl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.