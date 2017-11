Nov 7 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp -

* INTERFOR CFO PLANS TO SELL COMMON SHARES

* INTERFOR CORP-CFO ‍HORNING ADVISED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO SELL PORTION OF HIS INTERFOR SHAREHOLDINGS OVER NEXT 14 MONTHS FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING PURPOSES

* INTERFOR CORP-CFO HORNING CURRENTLY HAS A TOTAL OF 254,600 SHARES AND DEFERRED SHARE UNITS​ OF CO