FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc

* Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

* Intermolecular Inc- Restructuring initiative to help lowering costs by approximately $4 million in 2017

* Intermolecular Inc - Restructuring initiative to improve overall effectiveness and efficiency of materials innovation services

* Intermolecular Inc - Under restructuring initiative Bruce McWilliams, currently executive chairman, to transition to non-executive chairman

* Intermolecular Inc - Bill Roeschlein named chief financial officer following retirement of Rick Neely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.