BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

March 29 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc

* Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

* Intermolecular Inc- Restructuring initiative to help lowering costs by approximately $4 million in 2017

* Intermolecular Inc - Restructuring initiative to improve overall effectiveness and efficiency of materials innovation services

* Intermolecular Inc - Under restructuring initiative Bruce McWilliams, currently executive chairman, to transition to non-executive chairman

* Intermolecular Inc - Bill Roeschlein named chief financial officer following retirement of Rick Neely