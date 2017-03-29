BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

March 29 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc
* Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
* Intermolecular Inc- Restructuring initiative to help lowering costs by approximately $4 million in 2017
* Intermolecular Inc - Restructuring initiative to improve overall effectiveness and efficiency of materials innovation services
* Intermolecular Inc - Under restructuring initiative Bruce McWilliams, currently executive chairman, to transition to non-executive chairman
* Intermolecular Inc - Bill Roeschlein named chief financial officer following retirement of Rick Neely