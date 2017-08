May 8 (Reuters) - International Bancshares Corp:

* Q1 net income for 2017 $.48 diluted earnings per common share

* Total assets at March 31, 2017 were $12.0 billion compared to $11.8 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2pUYELf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)