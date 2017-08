May 8 (Reuters) - International Bancshares Corp:

* IBC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016