UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 International Breweries Plc :
* Says Otunba Michael Daramola retired from the board following expiration of his 5 year tenure as chairman
* Appointed Sunday Akintoye Omole as new chairman effective March 22, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2nqUc65 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re