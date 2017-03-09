March 9 International Game Technology Plc
* International game technology plc reports fourth quarter
and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2017 maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be
$525-$575 million
* International game technology plc sees adjusted ebitda of
$1,680-$1,760 million for full year 2017 period
* 2017 growth capital expenditures will be approximately
$100 million
* Net debt is expected to be $7,600-$7,800 million at end of
2017
* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $1.321 billion
* International game technology - italy lotto renewal will
require outlay of approximately $320 million ($195 million net,
after minority partner contribution)
* Q4 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: