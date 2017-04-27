FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-International Paper Q1 adjusted operating profit $0.60/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-International Paper Q1 adjusted operating profit $0.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co

* International paper reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales $5.5 billion versus $5.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International paper co says non-gaap free cash flow was $259 million for q1 of 2017 and $311 million in q1 of 2016

* International paper co - special items in q1 of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $14 million

* International paper co says consumer packaging operating profits were $33 million in q1 of 2017 compared with $41 million in q4 of 2016

* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q1 of 2017 were $365 million compared with $372 million in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.