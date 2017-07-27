FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Paper Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.65
July 27, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-International Paper Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.65

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co

* International paper reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q2 of 2017 were $50 million

* International paper co - printing papers operating profits were $86 million in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

