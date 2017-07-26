FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Energy and Environment
Scientists dim sunlight, suck up carbon dioxide to cool planet
July 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)

* Interim dividend 4.6 pence per share

* Group profit before tax of 43 million pounds, an increase of 10 million pounds, including a positive FX benefit of 6.7 million pounds

* Credit issued growth of 10 percent

* Consistent credit quality management - group impairment to revenue ratio in target range at 26.4 percent

* CEO - "Our ongoing European home credit businesses performed in line with expectations, Mexico continued to deliver positive business momentum and IPF digital reported excellent top-line growth together with improved profitability in its established markets"

* Increase in underlying profit of 12 million pounds, largest share of which came from stronger-than-expected outcome from wind down of our businesses in slovakia and lithuania together with a solid contribution from ipf digital's established markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

