BRIEF-International Public Partnerships says FY NAV per share up 9.2 pct

March 30 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd :

* Full year results for the 12 months to 31 dec 16

* Fy net asset value ('nav') growth of 24.3 pct to £1.6 billion (2015: £1.3 billion)

* Fy nav per share growth of 9.2 pct to 142.2 pence (2015: 130.2 pence)

* Fy ifrs profit before tax increase of 119.4 pct to £175.3 million (2015: £79.9 million)

* Full-Year dividend increase of c.2.5 pct to 6.65 pence per share (2015: 6.45 pence per share)