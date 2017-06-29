BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 International Seaways Inc
* International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers
* International Seaways Inc- International Seaways intends to fund vessel acquisitions from available liquidity
* International Seaways Inc - following delivery of two vessels, International Seaways will have a total fleet of 57 vessels
* International Seaways Inc- Vessels are expected to deliver to company by end of July 2017
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter