June 29 International Seaways Inc

* International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers

* International Seaways Inc- International Seaways intends to fund vessel acquisitions from available liquidity

* International Seaways Inc - ‍following delivery of two vessels, International Seaways will have a total fleet of 57 vessels​

* International Seaways Inc- Vessels are expected to deliver to company by end of July 2017