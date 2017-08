Feb 23 (Reuters) - Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Holdings Ii Ab

* Oct-Dec EBIT up 22.4 percent to 55.2 million Swedish crowns ($6.15 million)

* Oct-Dec total operating income up by 15.6 percent to 544.4 million crowns

* In Autumn 2017, expects to continue acquisition-based growth in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9778 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)