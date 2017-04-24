BRIEF- internet infinity to establish joint venture with Nagoya Railroad

April 24(Reuters) - internet infinity Inc

* Says it will establish joint venture in Nagoya, with Nagoya RailroadCo.,Ltd

* Says the joint venture will be established on June 1 and business will be started on Oct. 1

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in business that provided by the Public Nursing Care Insurance Law

* Says it will hold 10 percent stake and Nagoya Railroad will hold 90 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KXesuR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)